The Steep Price of a Law School Investment 

Law school should be viewed as an investment in your future and will likely be one of the largest investments you will make in your life. What can add to the uneasy feeling of an investment in law school is that, unlike a mortgage, you do not obtain a tangible asset for your investment. Rather, an investment in law school will come with several intangible things the true value of which will, in part, depend on how you utilize them. In addition to the JD degree you obtain, you also get increased knowledge about the law, association with your law school and its reputation in the community, an expanded new network of law school colleagues and professors, and potentially increased future earning potential.

While the initial investment is not cheap, in many cases what you reap throughout your future following law school will make the cost well worth it. However, in many other cases, it may not. There are many factors that will impact whether an investment in law school is the right choice and generally it is a personal calculation that each person must make given their own circumstances and future goals. However, it is important that every prospective law student makes this decision based on accurate and comprehensive knowledge about the true cost of law school.

Crush the LSAT recently published in In-Depth Breakdown of Law School Costs in the United States, where it reviewed the cost of attending law school. Some of the most expensive law schools can cost over $89,000 per year for just tuition and room and board (over three years, that equates to over $265,000)! As the article reviews, these costs extend well beyond tuition and fees, to things like books, technology, room and board, transportation, and other living expenses. There are various ways in which law students can mitigate the steep cost of an investment in law school, including choosing a public school, seeking financial aid and scholarships, reducing housing and living expenses, and getting a part time job.

One surefire way to increase the likelihood of law school turning out to be a good investment for you, is to maximize your options during the application process. Working with a company like Stratus can increase your chances of gaining admission to a better law school or obtaining a significant merit scholarship at your top choice. If done right, law school can be an incredibly rewarding investment that can allow you to achieve your professional and personal goals.