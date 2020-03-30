RESEARCHING MBA PROGRAMS FROM AFAR

- March 30, 2020
If ever there was a year when MBA programs completely understand why you have not visited their school, this is the year.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, it will be very difficult for most applicants to visit an MBA program between now and Round 1 deadlines. Naturally this is not great news…but let’s look for the positives:
- Think of the money you will save! Now that you have spent your bonus buying toilet paper and Clorox wipes to hunker down for COVID-19, you at least won’t be expected to throw down any money on air travel. Since, no one is even at most schools right now, there is no guilt for not being there.
- MBA students still have access to their emails and will be able to answer your questions from afar. So reach out to the president of the Consulting club or the PE club or whatever club you want to know more about. You may find that students are more likely to answer your questions since they may have more available time. Almost every MBA program has a student ambassadors page where you can reach out to ask student ambassadors about various clubs and classes.
- Having a concrete project to work on – such as thinking about investing in your future with an MBA – can be a great way to reduce stress because it gives you something to focus on. One can only watch the news so much, so use this time productively to think about your best fit MBA program and do the research that will help you in the fall. We’ll be presenting the free webinar “Which B-Schools Are Best For YOU” on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET and April 8 at 12 p.m. ET, where you can learn how to develop a list of target schools based on your profile, stats, goals and personal priorities. Click here to register!
