HOW TO TACKLE UCLA ANDERSON’S 2020-2021 ESSAY PROMPTS

There are many amazing reasons to live in Southern California: Perfect weather, perfect water, and Silicon Beach to name a few. However, what really makes UCLA stand out is its unique location in a city filled with many different industries, a collaborative culture, and the flexibility to customize your MBA experience. Keep these in mind when completing your essays.

How have events of the past year influenced the impact you would like to make in your community, career, or both? (250 words maximum)

We are living in a new world, with new norms being established and then changed again every day. As a center for innovation, Anderson has taken into account the extreme changes that we have seen over the past year and is looking for you to reflect and explain how these events impact your future. With half the words allotted in previous years, your story will need to be concise yet show introspection.

Impact

The impact you want to make ties to your goals. Be clear to speak of your impact rather than just your career goals. These small things can make a difference and show that you didn’t copy and paste from somewhere else. While they can be similar, this is more than what you want to do – rather how you will make an impact or how will you create innovative and positive change with your goals.

Events

There is a lot that has happened over the past year. This could be how COVID-19 has impacted you or your community, it could be how George Floyd’s death has created greater momentum for social change against racism, it could be something that has personally happened to you, your family, your community or your career. Be personal here – this will show you know the opportunities for innovation in your future.

Community/Career

Think about impacts that tie to your future. If you are a career changer, this might be about the a personal impact that is influencing your future career. If you are staying in a similar career, it allows you to show how you want to continue to innovate in your area. Make it personal on why this community or career will benefit from your impact.